Summit Global Investments Has $827,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 249.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 788,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

About América Móvil

(Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.