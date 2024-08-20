Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 187.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned 0.11% of Sun Country Airlines worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.65. 369,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,362. The company has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,964 shares of company stock worth $249,375. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

