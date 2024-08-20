Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 236,594 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter worth $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VIV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIV

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.