Summit Global Investments Invests $601,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, with a total value of $789,769.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHP traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.84. The stock had a trading volume of 220,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

