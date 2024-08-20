Summit Global Investments Invests $710,000 in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,208,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,922,000 after acquiring an additional 145,983 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,254,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,255,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Maximus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 705,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.69. 608,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,283. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.94.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.27. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.