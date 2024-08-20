Summit Global Investments Invests $744,000 in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AZEK by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Shares of AZEK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. 1,557,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,417. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

