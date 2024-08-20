Summit Global Investments Purchases 2,164 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 139,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded down $18.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $862.86. 993,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $574.42 and a 1-year high of $1,130.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $967.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $946.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shares of Lam Research are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.