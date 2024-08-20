Summit Global Investments Purchases 3,329 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,092 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in FedEx were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,229 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.44. 575,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,868. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

