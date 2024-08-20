Summit Global Investments Sells 2,651 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,097.05.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,192.23. 372,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,245. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,078.44 and a 200 day moving average of $999.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,201.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock valued at $18,230,142 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

