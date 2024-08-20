Summit Global Investments Sells 423 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Summit Global Investments cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after buying an additional 31,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 399,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,561,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 391,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,950,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $578.56. 397,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,841. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

