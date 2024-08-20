Summit Global Investments Sells 642 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Summit Global Investments lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 171,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Axos Financial by 85.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 453.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 213.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AX stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.40. 356,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $79.15.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

