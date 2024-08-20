Summit Global Investments Sells 8,465 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,116. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

