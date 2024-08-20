Summit Global Investments Trims Stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Summit Global Investments lowered its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Freshworks were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 35,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Freshworks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $565,971. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:FRSH traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,493,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.05 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.