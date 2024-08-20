Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 3% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.62. 919,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,934,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.13 and a beta of -0.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $15,154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 192.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

