Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Declares Final Dividend of $0.44

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Suncorp Group’s previous final dividend of $0.27.
Suncorp Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 16.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.33.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
