Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 166.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 87,558.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,070 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3,168.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 574,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 556,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 1,964,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,311,208. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

