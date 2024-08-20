Sunpointe LLC Acquires Shares of 4,138 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 97,019 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $3,711,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 149.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,834 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. 4,808,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,652. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

