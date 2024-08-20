Sunpointe LLC Cuts Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sunpointe LLC reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 276,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 745,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

