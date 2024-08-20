Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 9,497 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 9,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $317,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,347,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Mitch Reback sold 9,156 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $335,201.16.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $282,607.26.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 3,971,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,519. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

