Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down to $45.71

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $45.71, but opened at $43.99. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $43.81, with a volume of 145,852 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.63 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. Tandem Diabetes Care's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.3% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 141.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

