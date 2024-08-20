Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 3.5%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.05. 372,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 682,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNGX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tango Therapeutics

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,643.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,540,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,755 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,427,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $19,471,000. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $3,836,000. Finally, Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

