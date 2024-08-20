Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $714.00

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 714 ($9.28), with a volume of 29893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 710 ($9.23).

Tatton Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £427.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3,380.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 671.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.88.

Tatton Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 7,619.05%.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

