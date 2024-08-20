TD Securities Increases WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target to C$279.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$273.00 to C$279.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their target price on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$254.50.

WSP Global stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$222.70. 59,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,646. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$174.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$230.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$214.47.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 8.0147448 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

