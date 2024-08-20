Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Teekay Stock Performance
Teekay stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Teekay has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%.
About Teekay
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
