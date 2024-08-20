Teekay (NYSE:TK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Teekay Stock Performance

Teekay stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Teekay has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 135.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 885.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Teekay by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teekay by 24.6% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.