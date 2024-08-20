Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Increased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $83,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.86.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.5 %

TXRH stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.52. 318,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,777. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.06 and a 1-year high of $177.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

