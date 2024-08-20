Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001124 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $663.64 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,052,136 coins and its circulating supply is 995,516,817 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.