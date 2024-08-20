The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) EVP Sells $8,861,552.29 in Stock

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.40. 1,261,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,359. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $184.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average is $165.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,112,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,437,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,038 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,007,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,948,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 818,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

