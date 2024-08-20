The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after buying an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,448,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,487,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,715,000 after purchasing an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $974,603. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.41. The company had a trading volume of 549,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $219.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.47.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

