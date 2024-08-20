The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HD traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.32. 1,830,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,361. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

