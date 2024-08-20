The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Trading Up 2.7%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $23.28. Approximately 631,122 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,187,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Motco boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.