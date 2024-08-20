The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,084,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 5,575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,847.0 days.

Lottery Stock Performance

Shares of Lottery stock opened at C$3.25 on Tuesday. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16.

About Lottery

The Lottery Corporation Limited engages in lottery and keno businesses in Australia. It operates under the The Lott and Keno brand names. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

