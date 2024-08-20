The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in July

The Lottery Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:LTRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,084,700 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the July 15th total of 5,575,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,847.0 days.
Lottery Stock Performance
Shares of Lottery stock opened at C$3.25 on Tuesday. Lottery has a 1 year low of C$2.72 and a 1 year high of C$3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.16.
About Lottery
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lottery
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Moderna Dips on Q2 Earnings But Can It Rip on a Short Squeeze?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 2 Option Strategies to Maximize Profits in a Bear Market
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Lululemon Stock Gears Up for a Massive Comeback Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Lottery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.