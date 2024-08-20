The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $213,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,185 shares in the company, valued at $95,724,383. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,133. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

