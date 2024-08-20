The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.2% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,021,000 after purchasing an additional 559,358 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,571,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,636,000 after purchasing an additional 246,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,492,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,963,000 after buying an additional 1,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Dbs Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,512,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,643,642. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $402.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

