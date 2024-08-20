The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,627,499. The company has a market capitalization of $401.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.