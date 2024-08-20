The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on REAL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RealReal by 233.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.
REAL opened at $2.67 on Thursday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The firm has a market cap of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.90.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
