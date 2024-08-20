Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0562 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $373.94 million and $3.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037986 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,653,792,823 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

