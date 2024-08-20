Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.0291 on Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $423,242.83 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02942342 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $387,604.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

