Todd Nightingale Sells 66,066 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,277,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Todd Nightingale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Todd Nightingale sold 12,163 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $108,493.96.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,167,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $25.87.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Fastly in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Fastly by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

