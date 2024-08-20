Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Gold Trust Put Options (NYSEARCA:IAU)

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 8,273 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average daily volume of 3,449 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,063. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

