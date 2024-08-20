TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $103.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.89, but opened at $94.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. TriNet Group shares last traded at $94.94, with a volume of 24,722 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNET. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $39,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 397.90%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

