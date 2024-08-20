Tritax Big Box REIT plc (BBOX) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at GBX 163 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,072.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.24. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 127.10 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.25).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 185 ($2.40).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

