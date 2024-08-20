TrueUSD (TUSD) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $495.68 million and approximately $38.69 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD launched on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io.

TrueUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

