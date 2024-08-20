Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $124,960.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $47,120.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,138.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $124,960.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,327 shares of company stock valued at $978,760. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,080. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $60.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.71). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

