Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.90.

TWO opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1,680.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

