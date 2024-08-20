TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Trading Down 4.2%

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 69,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 69,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a market cap of $611.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.05.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at TXO Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -38.97%.

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,561,530 shares in the company, valued at $54,406,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the fourth quarter worth $2,685,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

