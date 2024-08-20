UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP) Trading 4.9% Higher

UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN (NYSEARCA:LMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $2.99. 40,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 30,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00.
UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Wells Fargo MLP Ex-Energy ETN Company Profile
The investment seeks a return linked to the monthly compounded 2x leveraged performance of Wells Fargo Master Limited Partnership Ex-Energy Index, less investor fees. The index is intended to measure the performance of all non-energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”), NYSE MKT or NASDAQ that satisfy market capitalization and other eligibility requirements.
