UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 5,910 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.20, for a total value of $1,939,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,330,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $3,258,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $6,238,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $329.00. 35,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.48 and its 200 day moving average is $251.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $335.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

