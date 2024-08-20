UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 46.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 1,888,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,751,977. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

About UiPath

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.