Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $371.00 and last traded at $376.01. Approximately 489,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 868,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $10,412,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

