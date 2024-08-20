Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CFO Erica Gessert Sells 20,353 Shares

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CFO Erica Gessert sold 20,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $196,406.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,570.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14.

UPWK traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.57.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Upwork had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $193.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. BTIG Research upgraded Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

